PRESCOTT, Ar (KMSS/KTAL) – Last year, speed was the one word to describe the Prescott Curley Wolves.

However, that speed wasn’t enough to win a state championship. Although leading 12-3 at halftime, the Wolves eventually fell to Harding Academy 47-25 in the 3A title game. This year, Prescott describes themselves with a different word.



“Effort,” said senior Travion Dickens. “Effort. Everybody’s giving 100% everyday.”



“We’re the hardest working group they’ve ever had,” added quarterback Carston Poole.



“These guys are blue collar all the way,” said Head Coach Brian Glass. “They work hard. They get after it.”



“I feel like that’s why we’re going to win it this year,” said Dickens.

There’s good reason for them to be confident. Prescott hasn’t lost a regular season game in 2 years.

“It’s redemption,” said Dickens. “It’s in the back of everybody’s minds here. We got right there. We had the taste of victory and we just couldn’t pull it through. It kills us everyday, so that’s how I know nobody wants it as bad as us this year.”

Three of last year’s starters won’t be on the redemption tour. The Curley Wolves will be tasked with replacing…

“Jaylen Hopson. He’s really fast,” said Poole. “We won’t have him this year and Jacaylon Zachery and Omarion Dickens and all them, but we still have some really fast guys.”

One of those really fast guys knows Omarion pretty well, his brother Travion.

“I’ve been missing [Omarion] him a little bit, but it’s my time to shine,” said Travion. “I’m not in the shadow anymore. I feel a little bit of pressure, but I always felt I was better anyways, so I just get a chance to show it now.”

Travion will have a chance to show it at a new position, as the Army defensive back commit will add something new to his resume.

“He’s going to take over some of the tailback duties and run the ball for us this year,” said Coach Glass. “He’s been running 4.5 consistently. We’re trying to build depth so that we’ll be the biggest team in 3A. We feel like that gives us a great chance to win.”

The 2022 Prescott Curley Wolves can be described with the words effort, redemption, and determination, but don’t worry….

“We still got a lot of speed also,” joked Glass.

Prescott opens up the season against Bismarck on Tuesday August 23 at War Memorial Stadium.