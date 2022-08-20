TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles.



“Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever you’re at. You’re here to get kids to be the best they possibly can be.”



After 12 years at Waskom, leading the Wildcats to two state championships, Keeling’s goal is to help Tatum win a state title for the first time since 2006.



“I think they’re excited about it,” said Keeling. “Obviously, football season they’d be excited whether it was me or anybody. But, they’re excited about what we’ve been able to bring to the table so far, and I think they’re excited to see how good we can actually be.”



The Eagles have posted back-to-back eight win seasons but haven’t been past the second round of the playoffs since 2011.



“I did a little research and found they’ve had a very good winning tradition at Tatum,” said new Tatum quarterback Cole Watson.

Watson is looking to add to that tradition. After posting a 24-4 record as Waskom’s starting quarterback, Watson is ready to lead Tatum’s offense in the first year of the Keeling era.



“They just keep working hard everyday,” said the junior quarterback. “I think they really want to be successful because the kids come out there, and we don’t have very many absences. They come out there everyday, they run around, and they play hard. They’re very enthusiastic about what we’re doing, so it should be fun.”

“Cole’s an outstanding player and a great leader,” said Keeling. “All the intangibles that go with that.”



Old faces in new places. The Tatum Eagles are hoping some of the football magic from Harrison County makes it’s way over to Rusk this Fall.



“I’m excited because it’s something new for me,” said Keeling. “It’s something new for them and let’s build it together.”

Tatum opens up the season Friday, Aug. 26 against Center.