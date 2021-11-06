Prevea Health ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers

Back in late August when Packers QB Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status, he said: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prevea Health announced it is ending its partnership with Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers effective immediately.

The announcement comes days after Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers was placed in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP was vaccinated.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers, and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prevea said in a statement posted to Twitter. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

Prevea said Rodgers had been serving as a spokesperson, supporting the health care organization’s health and wellness initiatives, since 2012.

While the company did not specifically mention why the partnership was ending, Rodgers had previously joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss his reasoning for being unvaccinated and his issues with backlash received from the “woke mob.”

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers claimed to have done his own research citing an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther,” Rodgers said. “I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that.”

He said with some of the public issues involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — clotting issues and his “hearing of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J … the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”

The CDC has recommended the J&J vaccine, saying potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

Prevea said there will be no additional information or interviews from Prevea Health surrounding their decision.