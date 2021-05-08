Quick start propels Mudbugs to series sweep

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Mudbugs exploded in the first period, scoring four goals en route to a 5-3 win over the Amarillo Bulls Saturday night.

Jake Mack started off the scoring for the Mudbugs 6:33 into the first period. With Amarillo’s Jake Mesic in the box for tripping, Connor Gatto and Billy Fezcko found Mack in the crease on a tic-tac-toe play.

Under four minutes later, Matt Weber made it 2-0 with his 14th goal of the season. Davis Goukler and Braiden Dorfman picked up the assists. Jacob Onstott followed suit just 90 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-0. After Bulls’ goaltender Andrew Takacs misplayed the puck behind the net, Adam Kolcon found Onstott all alone in front of the net.

With three minutes left in the first, Lukas Sedlacek was called for holding and the Bulls headed to the power play. However, it was the Mudbugs who took advantage while shorthanded. Giovanni Procopio fed the puck to a streaking Matt Vermaeten, who beat Takacs for the breakaway goal.

The Bulls pulled within one late in the third thanks to a hat trick from Harrison Scott, but Adam Kolcon netted his third goal of the season to secure the 5-3 win.

The Mudbugs return to action next Friday as they host the Lone Star Brahmas for a weekend series. Puck drop both nights is set for 7:11 at George’s Pond.