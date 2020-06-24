Radiance Technology excited for Independence Bowl sponsorship

The 11th oldest bowl game in the country will be sponsored for the next five years, thanks to Radiance Technologies. The commitment is the second longest in the game’s history, following Poulan’s run of seven years. CEO Bill Bailey says this is just proof that they’re in this for the long haul.

“I walk around and people thank me for the five year sponsorship,” says Bailey, who graduated from Louisiana Tech and spent time in Shreveport earlier in life. “It’s a big deal to people, and I think it shows we aren’t going anywhere.”

Radiance Technologies is an employee owned security contractor that works with Department of Defense and other government sectors. The partnership with the bowl and its Army tie-ins was the perfect storm for the company.

“There’s a strong military presence here in Shreveport, and then Army playing in the game, it all makes too much sense for us,” says Bailey.