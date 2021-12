The warmer air will begin to return to the ArkLaTex Monday with clouds moving in late. The warm air will stick around into next weekend with lots of rain potentially on the way. More rain could move in for Christmas Day.

Sunday was a sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with some of the coldest air of the season so far as Shreveport dipped to the freezing mark for the first time this season. This year’s first freeze is about a month later than normal. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 50s. Expect warmer temperatures Monday. Lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Monday afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 60s.