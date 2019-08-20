Red River looking to ‘spread’ things out on offense

John Bachman heads into his third season as head coach of the Red River Bulldogs meaning the seniors returning know what to expect.

That experience is big for a team that’s breaking in some young players.

The Bulldogs return six starters on each side of the ball this year and will be changing to a spread offense in 2019.

Bachman said, “It’s who they are and what they do and it’s what they like so you get into that athleticism. I told them when I got here y’all have never lacked for athletes. We’ve got weapons it’s just a matter of everybody working together but we’re really young up front but we’re also very smart and have a chance to be very talented.”

Red River opens the season on Friday, September 6th when they travel to Haughton.