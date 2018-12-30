Red River, Minden Win at Doc Edwards Invitational

The Red River Bulldogs and Minden Crimson Tide are the 2018 winners of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

Red River dominated in their championship game against Denham Springs. Red River led by 18 after the first quarter in route to a 57-44 win.

Minden needed double overtime to beat the North Caddo Lady Rebels. Minden’s 74-68 win gives them their second straight championship at the Edwards Invitational.

Lakeview and Benton won the boy’s and girl’s third place games respectively.

Airline and Red River won the boy’s and girl’s consolation brackets respectively.