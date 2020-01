BATON ROUGE - LSU's offense lead the way for the Tigers to an undefeated season and a berth in the national championship. Even though all off-season the Bayou Bengals said how could this offense would be, head coach Ed Orgeron is surprised with his offense's production.

"I never thought of records. I thought we could win every game. I had no idea that we'd break all the records that we're doing. The most prolific offense in SEC history, nobody ever dreamed that at the beginning of the year," Orgeron said.