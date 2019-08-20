Reliford looking for BTW to learn how to win close games

Tony Reliford is entering his first full season as BTW’s head coach after spending last year as the interim boss.

The Lions only won one game last season but this year things are looking up.

With eight returning starters on defense and seven on offense, it’s an experienced ball club.

Reliford said, “These group of young men they won me over. Great group of guys that are working really hard and I think we’re going to be successful. We were much more competitive last year rather than closing the gap I expect us to win some of those ball games that were close last year. I think the guys have the same confidence and the same outlook.”

BTW quarterback Anthony Jones Jr said, “He motivating and take this more than sports. Trying to make us being a better man. Soul bowl district champs and most of all playoffs.”

BTW opens the season at home against Carroll on Friday, September 6th.