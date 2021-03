DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) – The Dallas Cowboys and star Quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a new long-term contract.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Dallas signed Dak to a four-year, $160 million and it could go as high as $164.

Full terms on the Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $160M, up to $164M. He gets a no-trade clause and no tag provision. The guarantee is $126M. Massive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

No trade and no tag provision is also included in the deal, Rappaport reports.