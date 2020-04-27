Report: Jameis Winston set to join Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fires a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

NEW ORLEANS, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Saints quarterback room may have just gained a familiar face.

Earlier today, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Saints are in contract talks with former number one overall pick Jameis Winston.

The Saints will have to get creative to sign Winston. Currently, the team has around $4 million in cap room to work with.

Winston lead the NFL in passing yards last season, but also became the first player in the league’s history to throw for 30 plus touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Winston also set a record for most “pick-sixes” in a single season in NFL history with seven.

Winston is seventh in passing yards (19,737) since entering the league in 2015. He also leads the league in total turnovers during that same span (111). He would compete with recently re-signed Taysom Hill for the Saints back-up quarterback position.