Report: Michael Thomas could miss the start of the New Orleans Saints’ 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback could be without its top target to start the 2021 NFL season.

A report released from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Friday says that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in June.

This all stems from the original injury in September that robbed #Saints WR Michael Thomas of most of his 2020. It simply never recovered. https://t.co/KOfinnZyYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

The surgery stems from an injury early in the Saints 2020 regular season that forced him to miss significant time.

According to Rapoport’s tweet, recommended recovery for this type of surgery is 4 months and Thomas could miss the first weeks of the Saints season.

Thomas appeared in 7 games last season, hauling in 40 catches for 438 yards.

The year before he was one of the NFL’s best with 149 receptions, 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns.