Road to the Olympics: How Team USA dominates snowboarding

This year marks exactly 20 years since snowboarding became an official Olympic sport.

Team U.S.A has dominated on the slopes winning 24 medals since the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan.

Three of those medals – a gold and two bronze — belong to three-time Olympian Kelly Clark who just qualified for her fourth Winter Games.

So what does Clark have left to prove on the halfpipe in PyeongChang?

“I’m not out here to prove anything to anyone else but simply reach my goals and hit my potential as an athlete,” said Clark.

Jamie Anderson is gunning for gold medal number two after standing at the top of the podium in Sochi when Slopestyle made its Olympic debut.

“Sure I feel a little bit of pressure going back as the gold medalist, but I also feel like there’s not too much pressure because been there done that,” said Anderson.

On the flip side, Nate Holland still has unfinished business after walking away empty-handed at three Olympic games.

“X Games, world championships, you name it, world cups — I’ve got stacks of medals, this is my white whale,” said Holland.

Both he and Clark won their test events in PyeongChang back in February.

“This specific pipe is one of the biggest, fastest, longest, steepest half pipes I’ve ridden,” said Clark.

That means Olympic fans are guaranteed quite a show.

When it comes to the full Winter Olympics team all Team U-S-A athletes will be officially announced by the end of this week.