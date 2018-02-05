Road to the Olympics: Mike Tirico to take over for Bob Costas

The London Olympics in 2012 was the most-watched television event in U.S. history; it reached 217 million viewers. Bob Costas was NBC’s primetime host for those games, as he has been for every Olympics on NBC since 1992.

But, starting in 2018, that job is Mike Tirico’s.

“I think we all knew that at some point Bob was going to move onto other things,” said Tirico. “But I didn’t expect it to happen this quickly.”

Mike Tirico is a newcomer to NBC. He joined the network in the summer of 2016. But he certainly is no stranger to being in front of a national audience. He worked at ESPN for 26 years.

“I have a style, I have a comfort with being on the air. So I’m gonna try to be myself and not ‘what would Bob be doing at this point?’ said Tirico. “You don’t replace a Bob Costas. You follow. He is one of a kind as a talent, as a person.”

And he was the face of NBC’s primetime coverage for 11 Olympics. The new face wants you to know that he’s a big fan of the games.

“I don’t know who isn’t a big Olympic fan. How can you not be?” asked Tirico.

Mike Tirico made his Olympics debut in the summer of 2016 in Rio. NBC made the announcement of Tirico replacing Bob Costas on February 9th, 2017, exactly one year from the Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang.