Rojas gets key hit as Marlins beat deGrom, Mets 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami’s four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Monday.

Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered for Miami, which had dropped four in a row. Trevor Rogers pitched five effective innings for his first major league win, and Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Marlins second baseman Jonathan Villar made a diving catch in shallow center to rob the Mets of a run in the fifth, and then was replaced by a pinch hitter in the sixth. He was traded to Toronto for a player to be named.

New York lost its fourth consecutive game. Robinson Canó homered, and Jeff McNeil also had two hits and an RBI.

DeGrom, the two-time defending NL Cy Young Award winner, carried a two-hit shutout into the sixth. Cooper then got Miami on the board with a leadoff drive, and Matt Joyce reached on an error by first baseman Pete Alonso.

Joyce scored the tying run on Lewin Diaz’s one-out double, and Rojas’ two-out single brought home Diaz. Jorge Alfaro followed with an RBI double.

Only one of the four runs charged to deGrom (2-1) was earned. The right-hander hadn’t allowed four runs in an inning since he gave up five runs in the second against Milwaukee on April 26, 2019. He actually lowered his ERA from 1.80 to 1.76.

Brian Anderson hit a leadoff drive in the eighth for the Marlins, who stole four bases in five attempts.

Rogers (1-0) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two in his second career start. Kintzler worked around a leadoff single for Andres Gimenez in the ninth.

The Mets scored both runs against Rogers in the third. Amed Rosario and Brandon Nimmo started the inning with a pair of walks. It was the first walk in 101 plate appearances this season for Rosario, who scored on McNeil’s double.

Nimmo trotted home on Dominic Smith’s sacrifice fly.

Cano led off the sixth with his sixth homer. He went 2 for 4 to raise his batting average to .375.

The game was a makeup of the contest postponed last Thursday when the Mets and Marlins took the field for 42 seconds of silence before walking off in a protest of racial injustice.

