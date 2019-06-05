Roots Signs with LSU-A Generals

Bossier senior Kaalas Roots signed his letter of intent Tuesday evening to play basketball with the LSU-A Generals.

Roots sustained serious injuries after he was in a car accident at the end of March.

It’s been a miraculous recovery, and although he still has a while to go before he can play in a competitive game, the Bearkat is excited to be going to the next level.

Kaalas Roots said, “I can’t explain my joy. I’m so happy, and I’m so determined to give Coach Cordaro and the LSUA Generals everything I have. I didn’t think I’d be able to play again, but once I was cognitive, and able to move I saw I’d just have to work to get everything back.”

