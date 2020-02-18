Ryan Newman remains hospitalized after horrific Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Ryan Newman remains in a Florida hospital on Tuesday following a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500, according to a new statement from his racing team.

Newman, who is part of the Roush Fenway Racing team, was in the lead in the last lap of overtime on Monday night when his car slammed into the wall and flipped onto its roof. Another car then hit Newman’s in the driver’s side, sending it skidding upside-down along the track.

Ryan Newman (6) lands on his roof after crashing during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. Behind Newman is Corey LaJoie (32) and Kevin Harvick (4). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

After medics removed him from his car, Newman was rushed to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark released a new statement Tuesday morning saying Newman is still in the hospital.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman’s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” Newmark said. “Ryan remains at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.”

Newman’s team released an initial statement to anxious fans late Monday night, letting them know the driver was in serious condition but was expected to survive.

WFLA’s JB Biunno and Fox 8’s Kevin Connoly will be live at 1 p.m. ET with the latest on Ryan Newman.

LATEST DAYTONA 500 COVERAGE: