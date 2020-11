AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski got a big head start on Chase Elliott. It wasn't big enough Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Dropped from the pole to the back of the field after his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection, Elliott easily caught up and won the season-ending race for his first NASCAR Cup title.