Saints move draft headquarters to Dixie Brewing

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with the local media today via teleconference.

Payton announced that this morning was the start of their 2020 NFL draft meetings and that they are set up at Dixie Brewing Company in New Orleans. Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, is the majority owner of Dixie.

Due to COVID-19, they are staying out of the Saints offices in Metairie.

Payton updated his current health status saying that he is two weeks removed from his bout with the coronavirus and has been cleared for six days.

“We’re using all the CDC guidelines. Coming in, every one of us took our temperature before we went in the room, there’s seven of us total in the room. We’re certainly distanced away from each other. There’s plenty of space. I’m kind of like the guy they all want to sit away from and I’m like, ‘Look, I’m the safest guy in the room here.’ So, total people involved in the meeting might be 20, total in the room would be six or seven.”

Today’s draft meetings were geared toward quarterbacks and running backs, Utah State QB Jordan Love also in the conversation.

The main concern right now for Payton is the health and well-being of all people in and around the organization.

“The most important thing for every one of these guys involved – and I said it on a conference call yesterday with my coaches, and everyone in football operations – is the health and safety of our families. That’s No. 1. When something like this is taking place, anything outside of this seems very down-the-road relative to priorities. And I know it’s the draft and it’s important, but it’s not as important as New Orleans and Louisiana’s recovery and our ability to fight this. Because this month is going to be our toughest month.”

For more Payton quotes, click the video provided.