NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is now on two lists, the physically unable to perform list, and the Covid-19 reserve list.

The Saints made the designation on the official transaction list submitted to the NFL.

Earlier, a report from the NFL network said that five Saints coaches and one player tested positive.

All five #Saints assistant coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 are vaccinated, per source.



The team is in enhanced mitigation protocols, which means daily testing, mandatory masks, etc., for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2021

Thomas can return on Monday night October 25th at Seattle.

The Saints have refused comment.