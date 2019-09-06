Saturday is Super Derby Day at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrah’s Louisiana Downs is getting set for its biggest race of the year.

Super Derby 40 is the running of Grade III $300,000 stakes featuring three-year-old thoroughbreds.

Super Derby festivities at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will include a ladies hat contest, food trucks face off, face painting and more.

Everything kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss