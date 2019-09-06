Saturday is Super Derby Day at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrah’s Louisiana Downs is getting set for its biggest race of the year.

Super Derby 40 is the running of Grade III $300,000 stakes featuring three-year-old thoroughbreds.

Super Derby festivities at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will include a ladies hat contest, food trucks face off, face painting and more.

Everything kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

