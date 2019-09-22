SAU home winning streak snapped by Harding in 31-0 shut out

Contributed by: SAU Athletic Communications

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Division II Football’s longest active home winning streak came to an end on Saturday night from Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field as (RV) Southern Arkansas suffered defeat in Magnolia for the first time since 2015. No. 23/21 Harding rolled to a 31-0 win over the Muleriders in the Great American Conference affair. The all-time series now moves in favor of Harding at 28-27-1, and the Bisons kept SAU from making history as a win would have given the Muleriders three-straight victories over Harding which has not been done since SAU won four-straight from 1980-1983.

Harding (2-1, 2-1 GAC) led 10-0 at the half, but 21 second-half points, which included a pair of interception returns for touchdowns, helped the Bisons create plenty of distance from the Muleriders (2-1, 2-1 GAC).

Southern Arkansas managed just 175 yards of total offense and committed four turnovers, while Harding racked up 299 rushing yards on 60 attempts out of the vaunted flexbone. Defensively, the Muleriders held Harding to 17 points, but the aforementioned pair of pick-sixes proved to be costly.

SAU held the football for just 3:08 in the first quarter and for just 4:54 in the second quarter. Offensively, eight players caught a pass from the combined efforts of juniors Hayden Mallory and Tristian Smith.

Redshirt senior Malik Preston led the Mulerider defense with 12 tackles, one for loss, and a forced fumble. Redshirt senior Stacy Lawrence recorded nine stops as did senior Demetric Jennings.

The Muleriders hit the road for Russellville next Saturday as Arkansas Tech awaits in the first in-state Great American Conference road affair for Southern Arkansas this season. Live coverage links will be made available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.