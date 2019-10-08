SAU offense firing on all cylinders in win vs Southwestern Oklahoma State

The SAU Muleriders advancing to 4-1 on their season cruising past Southwestern Oklahoma state 42-20 this weekend. The offense came out clicking early, especially in the air. Hayden Mallory connecting with Jared Lancaster for their first two scores of the game. Coach saying now only did he like what he saw from that side of the ball, it was all by design.

Bill Keopple said, “Well obviously any time you get over the top we got over the top three times in the first half that was fully intended that was in our plan and it worked. You get into the second half you get a big lead somewhat as coaches you get a little bit conservative you try to run the clock and we did. Late in the game we were able to really shove it at them. Took a real long drive and used a lot of clock and put it in the zone it really put the game out of reach.”