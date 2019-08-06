SEC Football

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
SWAR residents to vote on property tax for new high school
Top Stories
Jewish groups speaking out against Trump immigration policy
The Lynn Vance Show 124 / Lowder Baking Company
Three indicted in connection with Benton man’s murder
Ivory sales still banned, says wildlife conference committee
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
The chance for the scattered storm to increase starting Friday
Top Stories
Heat Advisory trimmed Thursday, scattered storms returning this afternoon through Saturday
Temperatures decrease only a little with a slight increase in rainfall chances
NHC monitoring area near Bahamas as Chantal churns in north Atlantic
Heat Advisory Wednesday, chance for rain increases late this week into weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Hendricks, Cubs edge Giants 1-0 for 5th straight win
Top Stories
Mississippi State names Tommy Stevens its starting QB
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game
Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
First-round fireworks: Serena, Sharapova to meet at US Open
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
SWAR residents to vote on property tax for new high school
Top Stories
R.I.S.E Shreveport presents annual Run to Your Health fair
Councilman James Green bonds with SPD over lunch
Hope clinic provides convenient care to students
Happening Now: ‘6 Hours of Caring’ benefiting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Mind, Body, Soul: Mental health counseling
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Better diet and health impact
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Discipline and what it means for your body
It’s National Oyster Day!
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Top Stories
Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’ of our time
Top Stories
Miley Cyrus takes to Twitter to deny cheating rumors
Top Stories
The Lynn Vance Show 124 / Lowder Baking Company
Man dubbed ‘Boy Next Door Killer’ found sane by jury
Texas county cuts ties with ‘Live PD’ police TV show
Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
SEC Football
Clemson starts college football season #1
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
Beverly Hills 901210: Did you watch the original show?
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Mayor Perkins to be honored with Sen. McCain at Tillman Awards Ceremony
Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’ of our time
Three indicted in connection with Benton man’s murder
New policy requires Benton High School students to lock up cell phones
Toyota recalling vehicles over faulty backup cameras
SEC Schedule
SEC Schedule
SEC Twitter
Tweets by SEC
Don't Miss
Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’ of our time
The Lynn Vance Show 124 / Lowder Baking Company
Florida boy jumps from speeding truck to avoid after-school kidnapping: officers say
Suspects caught on camera stealing purses from Dillard’s
New 4K images of Titanic released after first manned dive in 14 years
ID theft ring targeting Veterans lands 5 men behind bars
Man arrested after body of AR college graduate found in burning SUV
SEC Schedule