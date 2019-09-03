Alabama offense not satisfied with week one result

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — Despite putting up more than 500 yards and 42 points in their first game of the season, the Alabama offense says it has to get better.

“We left some money on the table at times,” said head coach Nick Saban.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a great game on paper with 336 yards and four touchdowns, but even he came away feeling empty-handed.

“I thought he really, really played well overall and he’ll be the first one to say ‘I’ve got some things I want to improve on’,” said Saban.

“I feel like it wasn’t just Tua,” said wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. “We should have executed the plays better but we did what we’re supposed to do in the second half and made everything up.”

To give some context on why the team is disappointed, the offense was held scoreless in the first quarter. The only time that happened in the 2018 season was the SEC Championship against Georgia.

“It’s our first time out there,” said offensive lineman Jedrick Wills. “You get all those first-game nerves out of the way, especially for all the freshmen and new guys who are just stepping into a new position.”

Alabama will have a chance to “feel better” about its offense this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium for their home opener. Kickoff with New Mexico State is scheduled for 3 p.m.