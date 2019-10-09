Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) runs against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. No. 8 Auburn has been leaning heavily on JaTarvious Whitlow to power a running game that’s key in supporting freshman quarterback Bo Nix. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn starting tailback JaTarvious Whitlow sustained a knee injury in the Tigers’ loss to Florida.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn says Whitlow had a procedure on Tuesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Whitlow has rushed for 544 yards and seven touchdowns for the 12th-ranked Tigers, the second-highest total in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn has an open date this week after the 24-13 loss to No. 7 Florida.

Whitlow could return in time to play against No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 16.

His absence will likely lead to increased roles for Kam Martin and Shaun Shivers. Martin has run for 174 yards and Shivers has gained 144.