SECSL

Tennessee-BYU: Vols’ Jeremy Pruitt on the 29-26 double-overtime loss to BYU

SEC Football

by: Jack Lail

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt described Tennessee’s double-overtime loss to BYU as a “helluva of a game” that the Vols came out on the wrong end of.

After leading for all but a few seconds of regulation play, Tennessee ended up losing 29-26 in the second overtime and is now 0-2 for the season.

Pruitt was testy about a key late-game coverage error that resulted in BYU getting in field goal range to tie the game in regulation play.

“You give up a 70-yard play with 17 seconds left on the clock. It’s hard to figure that one out,” Pruitt said. “One of their wide receivers got 20 yards behind our guy that was supposed to be deepest of the deepest and they threw him the ball and they ran down there and kicked a field goal.”

But Pruitt also praised his team’s fight.

There’s one thing I will say there were some guys fighting out there on both sides of the ball. It was a helluva of a game,” he said.

Pruitt said Tennessee can’t have missed assignments and errors.

Tennessee hosts the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium this coming Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

SEC Twitter

Don't Miss