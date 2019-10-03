LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – A top 10 matchup in the Swamp, rivals collide on Rocky Top, and a familiar sight for Alabama fans. It’s a jam-packed week of SEC action and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Georgia vs. Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs head into Knoxville as a 25-point favorite over Tennessee. Are the Volunteers in for a rocky weekend at Rocky Top?

Related: Vols HC Pruitt isn’t giving Georgia a ‘scouting report’ on his quarterback plans

Auburn vs. Florida

The Gus Bus rolls into the Swamp for a top 10 showdown with the Gators. Will freshman QB Bo Nix be able to lead the Tigers to a huge road win?

The Rising Tide

Alabama climbed to #1 in the AP Polls this week. This is now 12 straight seasons where the Crimson Tide have topped the polls at some point during the year. Who has the best chance at knocking them out of that spot in the SEC?

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla, and correspondents from across the SEC, on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.