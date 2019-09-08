Sept. 8 Football National Rankings

AP Top 25
Sept. 8, 2019
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1. Clemson (2-0), 1,544, 1
2. Alabama (1-0), 1,489, 2
3. Georgia (2-0), 1,385, 3
4. LSU (2-0), 1,336, 6
5. Oklahoma (2-0), 1,315, 4
6. Ohio State (2-0), 1,291, 5
7. Notre Dame (1-0), 1,072, 8
8. Auburn (2-0), 1,056, 10
9. Florida (1-0), 997, 11
10. Michigan (1-0), 936, 7
11. Utah (2-0), 905, 13
12. Texas (1-1), 877, 9
13. Penn State (2-0), 781, 15
14. Wisconsin (2-0), 714, 17
15. Oregon (1-1), 677, 16
16. Texas A&M (1-0), 643, 12
17. UCF (1-0), 544, 18
18. Michigan State (1-0), 495, 19
19. Iowa (1-0), 473, 20
20. Washington State (2-0), 343, 22
21. Maryland (1-0), 207, NR
22. Boise State (2-0), 164, 24
23. Washington (1-0), 161, 14
24. USC (1-0), 137, NR
25. Virginia (2-0), 122, NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.
Amway Coaches Poll
Sept. 8, 2019
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Clemson (60), 2-0, 1572, 1
2, Alabama (3), 2-0, 1513, 2
3, Georgia, 2-0, 1415, 3
4, Oklahoma, 2-0, 1362, 4
5, LSU, 2-0, 1314, 6
6, Ohio State, 2-0, 1309, 5
7, Notre Dame, 1-0, 1118, 8
8, Florida, 2-0, 1064, 10
9, Auburn, 2-0, 993, 13
10, Michigan, 2-0, 945, 7
11, Penn State, 2-0, 868, 14
12, Utah, 2-0, 839, 15
13, Texas, 1-1, 823, 9
14, Wisconsin, 2-0, 739, 16
15, Texas A&M, 1-1, 668, 11
16, Central Florida, 2-0, 584, 17
17, Oregon, 1-1, 568, 18
18, Iowa, 2-0, 496, 19
19, Michigan State, 2-0, 446, 20
20, Washington State, 2-0, 418, 21
21, Washington, 1-1, 314, 12
22, Boise State, 2-0, 214, 24
23, Mississippi State, 2-0, 134, NR
24, USC, 2-0, 120, NR
25, Maryland, 2-0, 109, NR
Dropped Out:
No. 22 Syracuse; No. 23 Stanford; No. 25 Nebraska.
Others Receiving Votes:
Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; Texas Christian 28; NC State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.
(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)