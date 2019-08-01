Shelton Eppler is treating each day as a competition in 2019 preparation

Northwestern State QB Shelton Eppler is going into his senior season with the Demons. Last year starting in 9 games, where he threw for 2700 yards and 26 touchdowns. Eppler has entrenched himself as the guy under center in 2019 and even though there’s not expected to be a a battle for the starting job, he’s treating each day like a competition.

Shelton Eppler said, “I’m still going to compete every day with the guys. They’re obviously my boys so iron sharpens iron I’ve always lived by that and I’m going to make them better they’re going to make me better. They’re just going to compete every day and maybe I’ll mentor them here and there off the field but on the field I feel like we’re working pretty well together.”