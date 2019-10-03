Shreve LB Geron Hargon is overcoming adversity after death of his father

On September 14th 2019, Rice commit Geron Hargon returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Captain Shreve’s win in the battle on the border. The first day of a long battle ahead.

Hargon said, “I heard a pop but I’d never had a knee injury before so I really didn’t know. Iced it the rest of the game kind of cheered people on the sideline. Went to the doctor expecting to hear it was sprained or something. It was a pretty good play to go out on.”

Hargon tore his ACL early in the game. Ending his senior season. But the Owls honored the committment.

Hargon said, “They said if you were never able to play football again we would find a role for you somehow. That’s really encouraging obviously it’s tough because this is kind of our year it still is our year.”

Bryant Sepulvado said, “He’s handled it he’s been here every single day and he wears a headset on the sidelines he’s coaching our linebackers so it shows what kind of character and leadership he was born with.”

Character he credits to his upbringing.

Hargon said, “My Dad always told me to play every play like it’s my last.”

In July of 2017 Charles Hargon last play, would come too soon.

Hargon said, “My Dad suffered from depression and anxiety so he did take his own life and something that’s been hard for me is anyone who knew my Dad, that was the last person you would expect that from. He was a cancer doctor so he was obviously saving lives and I thought it was amazing but on the field he never missed a game.”

The game he turned to on the toughest days.

Hargon said, “Once you hit the field its like a fresh start. The day after my Dad passed away we had a 7 on 7 tournament I came out here and played. I always come over to one of these benches I kneel down and I pray to God I talk to my Dad. Tell him how much I miss him how much I love him, thank you for always being there for me and thank you for helping me become the best player I can be.”

A player Rice will be lucky to have

Hargon said, “I probably won’t take anything for granted not that I ever did. It will probably be pretty emotional first time I’m out there.”