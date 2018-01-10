Shreveport-Bossier high school bowling season kickoff

The 2018 high school bowling season kicks off on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 3:20 p.m. at Holiday Lanes.

School’s participating in this year program are Airline, Bossier, Benton, Haughton, Parkway, Minden, Byrd, Loyola College Prep, and new to the program Captain Shreve.

You can cheer students on or get involved in the High School Bowling Jamboree at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Lanes located at 3316 Old Minden Rd. in Bossier City.

Check out the video to see Fox 33’s Karen Edwards face off with Josh Marcisz for a round on a portable bowling lane!

Here’s more information from the Holiday Lanes press release:

High School Bowling began back in the 1930’s and now there are thousands of schools across the country that offer high school bowling competitions. To help achieve those goals, the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), maintains strong relationships with the National Federal of High School Association (NFHS), state athletic association, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) and USBC Coaching, as well as providing a stepping stone to further opportunities such as college bowling and the USBC Junior Gold Program.

Holiday Lanes currently have two athletes who have qualified for the 2018 Junior Gold Tournament and they are Loyola College Prep Alex Reine and Parkway’s Katie Black to be held in Dallas, Texas in July, 2018. Youth bowler’s still have the opportunity to qualify for Junior Gold by competing in state wide tournaments that host Junior Gold qualifiers.

Holiday Lanes is proud to be a part of the Louisiana Grand Prix Scholarship Program which offers scholarships to its youth bowlers as young as 5 years of age.

Come join us at Holiday Lanes High School Jamboree! Bowling is a Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) letterman sport!

For even more information, visit: www.bowlholidaylanes.com