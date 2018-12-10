Shreveport-Bossier needs to support the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl more this year than ever.

First off, I want to say the statements in this article are mine and don’t represent the views of KTAL NBC 6.

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl has been a staple in Shreveport for more than four decades. Guys like Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier, Bob Stoops and Frank Beamer have coached in this game. Guys like Brett Favre, Eli Manning, Kevin Faulk, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and A.J. Green have played in Shreveport.

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl gives us, as a community, a chance to highlight the great parts of our city and region to a national audience. Last year more than 2 million people tuned in nationwide to watch Florida State vs. Southern Miss to go along with the 33,601 people who took in the game at Independence Stadium.

The game brings in millions of dollars to the city each year — more than $8 million in direct and indirect spending last year alone. The Independence Bowl Foundation is also involved with several local charities and runs a free football camp every summer for area youth. Last year, LSU star linebacker Devin White was on hand to work with and spend time with the youngsters.

This game is more than just football. It’s a community, regional and state event — one that I’m proud to be a part of even though it’s on a very small level.

This year, there are several non-football events surrounding the game. The Big Game Show (Sunday, Dec. 23rd at 5:15 p.m. at the Municipal) is always a good time. The FCA Breakfast with the two teams on Christmas Eve. There is a “Pub Crawl,” a parade and a free concert on Wednesday, Dec. 26th.

Fan Fest kicks off at 9 a.m. on gameday, where chef John Folse will try to set the Guiness Book of World Records for the largest pot of gumbo and for the second year in a row they’ll be giving away a Ford F-150.

Free ice skating postgame at George’s Pond and an after party at Great Raft will round off a pretty solid Independence Bowl experience.

From the outside looking in, this doesn’t seem like a sexy matchup. Two “basketball schools”, two small private universities with small fan bases from halfway across the country. This is why I’m hoping Shreveport steps up and buy tickets to fill those seats.

On the field, this game isn’t as bad at what most have perceived it to be.

Let’s start with Temple. The Owls have won 8 of their last 10 games and their only AAC loss is to unbeaten Central Florida. They finished the regular season with more than 5,000 yards of offense and average more than 37 points per game, good for 14th in the NCAA. The Owls were 1-1 against Top 25 teams this season.

Duke finished the regular season 7-5 and recorded five wins over Power 5 teams including one over a current Top 25 team (Army) and another over a team who played for a conference championship (Northwestern). The Blue Devils finished with 4,700 yards of offense and averaged more than 27 points per game.

I’ve had several people tell me in the last couple of years that the I-Bowl should become more of a regional game. While I don’t necessarily disagree with that, I do understand there is nothing the Independence Bowl Foundation can do about that until after next year’s game. That’s when the contracts for the game will all get renegotiated.

In my opinion, the best case scenario for the game would to get the American Conference to send one of their top teams every year. This would give Shreveport a shot at Memphis, Tulane, Houston, Tulsa and SMU each year.

On the other side I’d love to see them move away from ACC and look to a deal with the Big XII, if at all possible. That would still give the game a shot at a Power 5 Team every year and still keep the Bowl as regional as possible. Teams like Baylor, TCU, and Oklahoma State could become staples in Shreveport with an outside chance at Oklahoma or Texas every few years.

Regardless of what happens I am going to support the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl. It’s good for our city!