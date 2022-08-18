SHREVEPORT, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University football team is a few weeks away from kicking off the season, but the Tigers will open the 2022 slate with six road games, which features a pair of neutral site contests.

Grambling State begins the journey at Arkansas State, but will play just once inside the state of Louisiana during a six-game road swing. The Tigers’ second game of the season is the closest of the six games, a mere one-hour trip from Exit 81 in Grambling to Shreveport.

GSU head coach Hue Jackson, during Thursday’s press conference at the Independence Bowl, said he looks forward to playing inside the state and having the matchup with Northwestern State.

“This is our first opportunity to play in the state because we are going to be road warriors for these first six weeks,” Jackson said. “We do get a breather that second week by being home and we look forward to it. We are excited about what we are doing at Grambling State right now. Our players are excited and our coaching staff is excited.”

Jackson was joined by GSU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott, and their Northwestern State counterparts Brad Laird and Kevin Bostian at the press conference.

Grambling State and Northwestern State will meet in Week 2 of the season, with a 6 p.m. kickoff inside the historic Independence Bowl Stadium.

The Shreveport Classic, which was also known as the Red River State Fair Classic, began in 1911 and hasn’t been played since 2016.

Grambling State has played in 19 games, compiling a 15-3-1 record, while Northwestern State will be making its 63rd appearance, sporting an 18-41-3 mark. Meanwhile, the matchup will also mark just the sixth time these two teams will meet, as GSU holds a slim, 3-2, all-time series lead.