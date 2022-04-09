SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Austin Brimmer’s first period goal wasn’t enough as the Shreveport Mudbugs allowed four consecutive goals from that point, falling to the Corpus Christi Ice Rays 4-2.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak.

Drake Morse scored his sixth goal of the season with 24 seconds remaining in the third. Evan Mitchell picked up a pair of points, assisting on both Shreveport goals.

The ‘Bugs were outshot 30-29, and fall to 33-20-5 on the season. Shreveport sits three points behind Wichita Falls for third place heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Shreveport wraps up the regular season with a two-game series against the El Paso Rhinos beginning Friday at 7:11.