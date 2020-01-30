Meet the Mudbugs; Sam Miller using hockey to help him through the loss of his mother

Sam Miller has always been a competitor.

It was clear the first time he ever put on hockey skates at the age of five.

Sam Miller said, “My older brother played and whatever he did I wanted to beat him so, that’s how I got into it.”

Family was what first impacted his life on the ice, but the biggest family impact would come off of it.

Miller said, “I was in third grade when my mom was diagnosed with cancer.”

Bai Miller lost her battle to breast cancer seven years ago, when Sam was in the 8th grade.

Miller said, “I remember her like coming home from chemo treatments and like seeing her go bald was really hard for me so it was a really hard thing for all of us.”

Miller turned to the sport he loved as an outlet.

Miller said, “Hockey is everything.”

His career has taken him around the country and even to British Columbia and fast forward to today.

Sam Miller said, “I ended up coming here after training camp in the USHL but it’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.”

Miller is currently the teams leading scorer with 13 goals and 17 assists.

Jason Campbell said, “He’s an unbelievable kid number one, he’s got an extremely great work ethic off the ice. If we have ice for an extra thirty minutes after practice he takes that and then some.”

The ice, where he’s always turned to feel close to family and that’s been no different in Shreveport.

Miller said, “This is the closest I’ve been with a team and we spend so much time together. I came down here I got the opportunity to play and it’s what I love doing so as far as I can take it is what I want to do.”