Mudbugs acquire new forward before the trading deadline

The Shreveport Mudbugs have made a pretty big roster move, trading for Odessa forward Matt Hutton just weeks before the NAHL Trading deadline.

Hutton has eight goals and five assists in 39 games played for the Jackalopes this season.

He’s already in Shreveport practicing with the Mudbugs Tuesday morning.

Shreveport head coach Jason Campbell said, “He brings some leadership qualities. He’s a veteran junior hockey player. He’s got some skill to him, he’s got some size, he’s got some grit. He’s a 200 foot player and can kill penalties on the power play. He can fill a lot of roles. He’s really a good utility guy that does have playoff experience as well so if we can find a way to clinch a playoff spot we really feel like he can help us down the stretch.”

Mudbugs forward Dawson Sciarrino said, “We met him last night and welcomed him in. He seems like a nice guy so hopefully he can help us.”

Mudbugs forward Conor Witherspoon said, “He’s a good guy. We all like him so far and hopefully he can help us out.”

Shreveport returns to the ice on Friday night on the road at Odessa, puck drop is set for 7:15 pm.