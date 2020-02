Jori Parys said, "Here now for a very special edition of Meet The Mudbugs with I am joined by head coach Jason "Soupy" Campbell. Coach you played for this team for 6 years when it was a minor pro team this is your second season as head coach you were an assistant coach, simply put, what does this franchise mean to you?"

Jason Campbell said, "It means everything to me. Came here as a player and Musky actually asked recruited me to come down here. As soon as you get here and you play in front of the fans and just the southern hospitality you know you fall in love with Shreveport. For me it started immediately."