Mudbugs complete sweep of Amarillo with 4-0 win

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After over a month away from home the Shreveport Mudbugs made the most of their homecoming, defeating the Amarillo Wranglers 4-0 Saturday night at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period, Gunner Moore and Jake Mack scored second period goals to give Shreveport a lead they would never relinquish. Third-period scores from John Hallard and Davis Goukler closed the scoring as the ‘Bugs earned their seventh win of the season.

Devon Boback recorded his third shutout of the season, saving all sixteen shots he faced. The Ohio native also recorded a shutout on Friday night against the Wranglers.

Shreveport returns to the ice Friday on the road against El Paso.