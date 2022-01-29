By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) –

The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-14-5) got a few goals from their vets and another stellar goaltending effort to lead the way to a 2-0 shutout over their rival in the Lone Star Brahmas at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.



Shreveport struck first blood at 12:06 of the 1st when Lukas Sedlacek raced in on a breakaway and flipped in his eighth tally of the season five-hole to give the Bugs the early 1-0 lead. Johnny Hallard and Trenten Heyde earned the assists on the game’s only tally in the opening period. The Brahmas led in SOG, 5-4 after one.



A tightly contested middle period saw no scoring from either team as Lone Star led in SOG by a narrow margin, 7-6.



The Bugs were in survival mode until a broken play which had Connor Gatto raced through the slot with space and fired home his eighth goal of the season far side to push the Shreveport lead to 2-0 at 15:23 of the 3rd period. Timofei Khokhlachev and Burke Simpson set up the play and picked up the assists.The Brahmas couldn’t beat Devon Bobak all night long as he earned his NAHL-leading 5th shutout of the season making 26 saves. Bobak earned his 14th win between the pipes as he made his seventh straight start.Shreveport is now 5-0-1 in their last six games.

The Bugs will continue their home-stand next weekend as they’ll welcome in the South Division leading New Mexico Ice Wolves to George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Game one of the two-game series will be next Friday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:11. ​