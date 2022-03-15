SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Only eleven games stand in the Shreveport Mudbugs way of a return trip to the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

The problem is only two points separate the Odessa Jackalopes from the Mudbugs for the final playoff spot in the NAHL’s South Division. Odessa will face third place Wichita Falls this weekend while Shreveport travels to Albuquerque to take on Division leader New Mexico, a team they’ve gone 3-3 against so far this season.

For Shreveport to be in the position they’re in felt impossible back in November, when the club lost eight consecutive road games that month.

“That character just doesn’t happen right? Sometimes you have to go through some stuff to build that,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell. “The team hasn’t changed much but the character of the guys have.”

Defenseman Evan Mitchell has tallied nine points in his first season with Shreveport. As much as he enjoys playing in front of the George’s Pond crowd, he’s looking forward to hitting the road as part of his first NAHL playoff push

Obviously, our team loves playing in front of the home fans but either way points are on the line especially this time of year,” said the native of Ottawa, Ontario.

Forward Jake Mack is one of the returners from last year’s Robertson Cup Championship squad. This time last year the ‘Bugs had already locked up a playoff spot, this year is a bit different with the junior hockey careers of many Mudbugs possibly coming to an end before they have a chance to defend their championship from last season.

“We’re still fighting for that playoff spot, all the OA’s, the over-agers don’t want to go home so soon, so we’re all just fighting and giving it all we got.”

Shreveport will face New Mexico Friday at 8:30 CT and Saturday at 7:30 CT.