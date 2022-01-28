SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After two Robertson Cup Championships with the Shreveport Mudbugs, fourth year Forward Billy Feczko’s time with the team has come to an end.

Feczko will join the New Jersey Titans, the East Division leaders will send a 2021 tender and a 2023 first round draft pick to Shreveport in exchange.

Feczko scored 29 goals in his Mudbugs career, including 10 this season. Feczko’s overtime game winner in the first round of the 2021 Robertson Cup Playoffs helped Shreveport begin a 8-game playoff win streak which culminated in the franchise’s second Robertson Cup Championship.