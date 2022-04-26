SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs have their backs against the wall.

Two one goal losses to top-seeded Lone Star, 1-0 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday will require the ‘Bugs to defeat their rivals from Texas three consecutive times to keep their season alive.

It will take a full sixty minute effort, not just from the ‘Bugs, but the NAHL league leaders in attendance, the fifth line.



“They’re the greatest,” Head Coach Jason Campbell said of the Shreveport faithful, who turned out more than any other fan base for the fourth consecutive season.



“I know every team says that about their fans but our fans show up in numbers. They’re extremely motivating and as much as we want to do this for each other and the community, our fans are a huge part of what we do and we feed off them and we’d love to see them Friday night.”



One of many Mudbugs faced with the reality of playing possibly their final home game on Friday is Defenseman John Hallard.



“They’re always in support and behind our back,” said Hallard, who has recorded 17 points this season. “We need every single one of them to be able to do it.”



For a city that never backs down, Shreveport’s hockey team is bringing that same resiliency into what could be their final three periods of hockey together on Friday.



“Shreveport doesn’t have a quit,” said Forward Lukas Sedlacek. “No one believed in us when we were 3-16, everyone said the Robertson Cup Champions are going to miss the playoffs and now we’re here.”

Puck drop in Friday’s game is set for 7:11 from George’s Pond. Game four (if necessary) will also begin at 7:11 on Saturday night.

CLAW NOTES

The ‘Bugs are 7-2 in elimination games

Shreveport is 2-5 in game threes dating back to 2017.

Shreveport is 5-5 against the Brahmas this year.

Lone Star Goalie Arthur Smith has allowed the lowest goals per game this postseason. (1.00)



