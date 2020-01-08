Mudbugs looking for season sweep of IceRays this weekend

The Shreveport Mudbugs are coming off a two game sweep over Corpus Christi over the weekend, but needed overtime to win Saturday’s game.

The Mudbugs are now 9-0 against the Icerays on the season and they travel to Corpus Christi for a rare three game series this weekend.

Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell said, “Rest is key and just touching on what you can touch on. Get through it with a good pace in practice and get a good sweat going. Good little gym workouts and a little bit of video but for the most part we want to keep guys fresh, ready to go and use our depth.”

Shreveport opens that three game set on Friday night down in Corpus Christi, puck drop set for 7:05 pm.