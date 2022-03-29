SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With just a month left in the NAHL season, the playoff push is on. No one understood that more than Austin Brimmer against Amarillo Saturday night.

“It was definitely a special day,” said Brimmer.

Special would be an understatement. The alternate captain played a part in each of the Bugs’ six goals, finishing the night with three goals and three assists for his first hat trick as a Mudbug.

“Sometimes in the game of hockey, the bounces go your way and sometimes they don’t,” said Brimmer. “Saturday, everything was just coming our way and everything was going in for us.”

Brimmer’s line-mates, Burke Simpson and Connor Gatto, also had multi-point performances with Simspon picking up five and Gatto four.

“They do a lot of things right,” said head coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “They don’t always get rewarded for it on the offensive side of things. It just so happened, in our favor, that they exploded on Saturday night.”



“I was even talking to Burke [Simpson] and [Connor] Gatto before the game just saying we’re due,” said Brimmer. “We’ve kind of been snubbed the past couple of games. But I said if we keep working and doing the right things we’re going to get rewarded and it just so happened that night we had a little breakthrough there.”

Thanks to the breakthrough, the Mudbugs now have a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend at Odessa. Two wins, and they’re in. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.