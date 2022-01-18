Mudbugs prepare for toughest stretch of season

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs are coming off one of their best weekends yet, sweeping Corpus Christi while outscoring the Ice Rays 9-1. The success is coming at the perfect time as the Bugs enter their toughest stretch of the year so far, with home and away series against the top two teams in the South Division, New Mexico and Lone Star.

“You’ve got to love it,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell. “You’ve got to look at that schedule and love it. I think there should be a ton of emotion. What a great challenge to be faced with as a Mudbugs organization right now. We’re on the road for two sets, and home for two sets against two great teams. What an awesome four weeks of hockey that are in front of us right now.”

After being shutout two weeks ago against Wichita Falls, the Mudbugs offense erupted against the Ice Rays. The first goal of the weekend, scored just two minutes after puck drop Friday, was a special one, especially for first-year Mudbug Jonah Copre. After being out with a lower-body injury the past two months, the rookie defenseman score his first goal of the season, on his first shift back.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better first shift,” said Copre. The puck just came back to me, I walked it to the middle and got it to the net. It was a little lucky, may have hit a couple of feet or bodies. I couldn’t even celebrate because I didn’t even know it went in because I didn’t see the puck. When I heard the crowd cheer, I was like ‘Oh, I guess it went in.’ Then the boys just came and hugged me. It was pretty exciting.”



“He’s been off for a really long time, and he was chomping at the bit to get in last weekend,” said Campbell. “I think he was pretty fired up about that. We were too. It was a great little faceoff play. He did the little things, got the puck to the net and there you go.”

After eight straight home games at George’s Pond, the Mudbugs hit the road for a weekend series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves, who sit in first place in the South. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.