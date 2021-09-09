Mudbugs to take on Warriors in benefit of Shanda Campbell

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Campbell family represents hockey culture in Shreveport, Louisiana more than any other. Jason Campbell has been with the Mudbugs as a player, a front office member, and a championship-winning coach both as an assistant and head coach.

But now, Campbell’s wife Shanda needs Shreveport and the rest of the hockey community’s help. She’s battling Multiple Myeloma. This weekend the team’s South Division rivals, the Wichita Falls Warriors, are stepping up. All proceeds from this weekend’s exhibition between the two teams will go towards #ShandaStrong.

“We’re blessed,” Jason says. “Head coaches calling me from other teams…We’re kind of beside ourselves at how much people want to help out.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so HERE.