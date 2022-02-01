SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A month ago it was hard to imagine a scenario where the Shreveport Mudbugs would find themselves in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Fast forward to February and Shreveport sits just one game out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the NAHL South Division. Winning will not come easily this weekend as the Division’s top team, the New Mexico Ice Wolves arrive in Shreveport for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

“We all still believe. We still believe we can do this thing,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell. “We know it’s not going to be easy but you have to be prepared to bring your A-game every night.”

The last time the two teams faced off in the Land of Enchanement, the Bugs left with three of a possible four points. Shreveport split two shootout decisions with the league leaders.

Riding a six-game point streak, the Mudbugs still don’t believe they’ve hit their peak.

“”You get better every week. The sky is the limit,” said Mudbugs Forward Lukas Sedlacek. The New York native netted the game-winner on Saturday against the Lone Star Brahmas for his 8th goal of the season. “There’s no peaking until it’s said and done.”

Mudbugs goaltender Devon Bobak was named South Division Star of the Week, stopping 51 of 53 shots over the weekend sweep of Lone Star. During Shreveport’s point streak the Ohio native has started every game in goal, allowing just 7 goals and 2 shutouts. With the success the ‘Bugs have had over the last month the process is the same heading into a series with the best the South Division has to offer.



“It’s just any other game,” Bobak said. “It’s going to be a good goalie battle. Hopefully the boys show up like we have been and we just get it done.”



New Mexico’s Beni Halasz leads the NAHL in goals allowed per game with 1.90. Bobak is second, allowing 1.98. The pair are the only two goalies allowing less than two goals per contest.



Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s games are set for 7:11 from George’s Pond.

NAHL SOUTH SCHEDULE FEBRUARY 3-5

Feb. 3: Lone Star Brahmas (20-10-7) AT Odessa Jackalopes (21-14-3)

Feb. 4-5: Wichita Falls Warriors (17-14-7) AT Amarillo Wranglers (19-16-2)

Feb. 4-5: Corpus Christi IceRays (19-18-2) AT Odessa Jackalopes (21-14-3)

Feb. 4-5: Lone Star Brahmas (20-10-7) AT El Paso Rhinos (13-21-3)

Feb. 4-5: New Mexico Ice Wolves (25-10-3) AT Shreveport Mudbugs (17-14-5)



NAHL SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

New Mexico Ice Wolves (53 points) Lone Star Brahmas (47 points) Odessa Jackalopes (45 points) Wichita Falls Warriors (41 points) Amarillo Wranglers (40 points) Corpus Christi IceRays (40 points) Shreveport Mudbugs (39 points) El Paso Rhinos (29 points)



