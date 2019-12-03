‘Paint the Ice’ for Shreveport Mudbugs’ cancer awareness hockey game

SHREVEPORT, La. (Shreveport Mudbugs News Release) – The Shreveport Mudbugs, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that we will be having our Paint the Ice event on Wednesday, December 4 for our annual Cancer Awareness game.

Paint the Ice will take place at George’s Pond in the Hirsch Coliseum from 12-8 p.m. on December 4.

For a minimum donation of $20, you can paint the name of a cancer fighter or survivor directly on the ice.

However, if you donate $30 or more, you will receive a silver-level ticket to the Cancer Awareness game on December 6.

With any additional $30 donation, you will receive another ticket. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be directly donated to three local cancer foundations; Renee’s Run, Lung Cancer/Jake Bergren, and American Cancer Society.

In addition to donating, you will be allowed to choose which organization receives your funds.

We would love to have a great turn out to Paint the Ice so that we can give back to our community!

“Sometimes to fight the next fight, you have to beat the last one.”

So come out to George’s Pond at Hirsch’s Colosseum to stick it to cancer!

From 1997 to 2011, the Shreveport Mudbugs were one of the most successful minor professional franchises in the U.S., serving as members of the Western Professional Hockey League (1997-2001) and Central Hockey League (2001-2011). After a brief hiatus in 2011, the Mudbugs returned to the ice in 2016 as newly-minted members of the North American Hockey League.

One of our most recent achievements occurred in 2018 when the Mudbugs won and received the Robertson Cup Championship title.

The NAHL offers junior hockey players the opportunity to develop, learn, train, grow and succeed while playing for free.

TheNAHL is unique in the fact that a vast majority of players begin their NAHL careers without an NCAA opportunity, but earn one through the course of their development in the league.

For any additional questions, you can follow up with Jenna Jackson. Contact info above.

